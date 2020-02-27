ICON plc Announces Leaptree Incentivize as Their Global Incentive Compensation Management Solution

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaptree®, a Revenue Performance Platform provider for the Salesforce ecosystem, today announced that ICON plc will implement the Leaptree Incentivize product to digitize and streamline their Incentive Compensation Plans, globally.

"We choose Leaptree Incentivize for three key reasons:-

1) Their product is built natively within Salesforce, so from start to finish, we'll be tracking an opportunity from creation right through to finance processing, all on the one platform.

2) They've clearly demonstrated how we can greatly reduce our operational overheads at the end of each payment period, eliminating a significant pain point within the business.

3) We can see how their product will provide a better overall user experience for our sales team members, supporting them in achieving their plan and ultimately, the business goals."

Dan Thomas, Commercial Business Partnering, ICON plc

About Leaptree

Leaptree creates cloud-based software that combines the power of Artificial Intelligence with innovative Revenue Performance techniques enabling organisations to fully realize their revenue potential. Headquartered out of Dublin [Ireland] with an international customer reach across North America, Europe and Asia.

To see Leaptree Incentivize in action, please visit www.leaptree.com to book a demo.

About ICON plc

ICON is a global provider of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. From a small team of 5 people in 1990, ICON now employs over 14,600 people, globally and is listed publicly on the NASDAQ.

www.iconplc.com

