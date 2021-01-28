Iconex Announces First Quarter Price Increase

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconex, a leading global provider of highly differentiated label solutions and low-cost receipt paper, today announced a price increase.

During the past few weeks, all major Mills that supply thermal and other paper grades to the North American market have announced price increases ranging from 8% to 15% depending on the grade and weight of the paper.

Due to these recent market increase announcements, Iconex will be implementing price increases across all orders for receipt paper products shipped on or after March 1, 2021. The increases will correspond with the 8% to 15% market announcement referenced above.

Our suppliers have referenced their rising costs in raw materials, specifically pulp, and logistics as the primary drivers that necessitate the increase. In addition, to the rising increases in our raw material costs, this increase will be inclusive of the additional cost pressure impacting Iconex due to the rising cost of logistics.

Iconex is the leading low-cost provider of paper receipt and differentiated label solutions essential to daily commerce. A tradition of innovation dating back to 1887 is woven into the fabric of Iconex's identity beginning with the company's invention of the paper receipt, which revolutionized business transactions. Most recently, Iconex transformed the industry with the introduction of its Sticky Media®, a product that has enabled the Quick Service Restaurant industry to streamline operations, leading to an improved customer experience. For more information, please visit www.iconex.com. Iconex and Iconex Sticky Media® are trademarks of Iconex, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

