Iconic American Footwear Brand Allen Edmonds Announces Brand Campaign

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic men's brand Allen Edmonds is launching a storytelling campaign that leverages the brand's inherent authority and authenticity in American crafted footwear. The campaign introduces new branding across its marketing platforms inclusive of stores, ecommerce, packaging, catalogs, digital advertising, social media, and a first ever national TV campaign.

The national TV campaign highlights men who wear Allen Edmonds and such as business entrepreneurs, athletes, musicians, artists and adventurers. The men featured in the campaign are in pursuit of their dreams, reinforcing American ideals.

According to Malcolm Robinson, President of Allen Edmonds, "We're positioning Allen Edmonds to be more inclusive. We're supporting men on their journey with shoes that complement all aspects of their life." Consistent with this positioning, one ad features Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield who, despite being drafted #1 and winner of the 2017 Heisman Trophy, now must prove himself all over again as he enters his rookie year in professional football.

In addition to the brand campaign, Allen Edmonds is launching several new, modern shoe styles designed with crafted, comfort performance, and produced in its legendary welted shoe factory in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

In support of the brand's American heritage, Allen Edmonds is also launching "Artisans of Freedom™," an inspired community of American craftsmen joined in their dedication in creating well-made product grounded in ingenious design. Together, Allen Edmonds and these artisans have partnered to offer consumers the best of the best Made in America apparel items, bags and accessories. Partner brands include ALAN J (eyewear from State Optical, Vernon Hills, Illinois), American Woolen (fabrics, Stafford Springs, Connecticut), Civilianaire (denim, Los Angeles, California), Cockpit USA (outerwear, New York, New York), Korchmar (bags, Naples, Florida), Gitman Bros. (shirts, Ashland, Pennsylvania), Southwick Clothes (suiting, Haverhill, Massachusetts), Weiss (watches, Torrance, California) and Wigwam Mills (socks, Sheboygan, Wisconsin).

Robinson also states, "The Artisans of Freedom products promote American craftsmanship and quality. As part of this movement, we'll be giving back by funding annual scholarships through the Young Menswear Association (YMA) to help develop the next generation of American craftsmen."

In December 2016 Allen Edmonds was acquired by St. Louis-based Caleres (NYSE :CAL , www.caleres.com), a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands, an acquisition that allowed Caleres to expand its brand portfolio and firmly position the company in the world of men's footwear.

ALLEN EDMONDS. #AERealShoes

www.AllenEdmonds.com | @AllenEdmonds

Additional Images and Assets: bit.ly/AllenEdmondsFW18

ABOUT ALLEN EDMONDS:

Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds is an iconic U.S.-based retailer of luxury men's footwear and accessories with a focus on American manufacturing. A large majority of Allen Edmonds' offerings are handcrafted in Port Washington, WI, using a 212-step production process. Consistent with the company's heritage, Allen Edmonds remains committed to providing superior products at an exceptional value for the discerning man. Allen Edmonds products are available at premier department and specialty stores nationwide, as well as 78 company-owned Allen Edmonds stores throughout the U.S., and online at AllenEdmonds.com.

ABOUT CALERES:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the over 1,200 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today's consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, LifeStride, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Fergie, and rykä. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship, our passion for fit, and our business savvy, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel good…feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

SOURCE Allen Edmonds