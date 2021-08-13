Iconic Band Earth, Wind & Fire To Globally Release New Music With Universal Music Enterprises (UMe)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning icons and one of the best-selling artists of all time Earth, Wind & Fire signed a global agreement with Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) that will result in the band returning to the studio for a new project with 12-time GRAMMY® Award winner Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds as producer and are set to release a reimagined version of their classic hit "Can't Hide Love" titled "You Want My Love" with 4-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Lucky Daye on August 20th. Pre-save the track HERE.

Featuring a topline vocal performance from rising singer-songwriter Lucky Daye and guitars by renowned hitmaker Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, who also produced the song alongside Demonte Posey (Toni Braxton, Tori Kelly, Jesse J), "You Want My Love" fuses the groundbreaking musical sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire with a contemporary star. Lucky offers a modern take on the track and makes it his own, while simultaneously keeping the spirit of the original version that Earth, Wind & Fire fans have recognized for four decades intact.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the chart-topping single, which was originally released on the 'studio side' of Earth, Wind & Fire's double-live album, Gratitude, in 1975. "Can't Hide Love" peaked in the Billboard Top 40 Pop, reached #11 on the R&B Singles charts, and earned the band a GRAMMY®-nomination for Best Arrangement For Voices in 1977.

Speaking of the track, Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey shares, "I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration – Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds producing. It was an honor to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we've created a winner all the way."

"This project has been fantastic to work on," says Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. "We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky's unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original."

Lucky adds: "When I first got the call, I flipped. Artists like me only dream of moments like this. I'm honored to be a part of the Earth, Wind & Fire legacy. I love these guys, man."

On Saturday, August 21, Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage on the Great Lawn in Central Park for a special performance at "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation" to celebrate the city of New York's reopening, alongside an all-star lineup of performers. Joined by Lucky Daye and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, the band is set to perform "You Want My Love" as part of this historic, once-in-a-generation concert, which will air live worldwide exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and unauthenticated on CNNGo beginning at 5pm ET.

Recently, the multi-platinum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees celebrated their 50th anniversary in entertainment this year. "We are pleased to welcome Earth, Wind & Fire to UMe," says UMe President and CEO Bruce Resnikoff. "UMe's global team are honored to connect this iconic band and their music with lifelong fans, while engaging newcomers to discover and experience their trailblazing sound." "You Want My Love" is the first of many collaborations that fans can expect from the band in the coming months.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They've scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They've released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious "Let's Groove" to the timeless dance classic "September" to the heartfelt "Reasons," Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

