Iconic California Dude Ranch Unveils Major Improvements

Greenhorn Ranch, a working dude ranch on a 600+-acre plot of forest land in rural Plumas County, just outside of Quincy, California was founded in 1962. The family vacation site has grown over time under several different owners. The property features thousands of miles of trail, 28 guest rooms, a saloon, three fully stocked fishing ponds, a pool, a communal dining area and kitchen with full service, a rodeo arena and 80+ trail-worthy horses, a wedding ceremony site, outdoor grill and fire pit, and much more.

Some updates have already been made to guest rooms and resort amenities, including a fully remodeled lodge, improved menu items, new beds and linens and a redesign of the reception area. Additional experiences are being added to the adventure itinerary list, including mountain biking, archery, off-road vehicle tours, fly fishing getaways, and upgraded group packages for weddings, corporate retreats and other exclusive buyout opportunities. Additional updates will include updated rooms, an Airstream™ village, and more.

Reservations are available for the 2018 season. For more information, visit www.GreenhornRanch.com.

About Greenhorn Ranch



Greenhorn Ranch is a working dude ranch in Northern California's Lost Sierra. Established in 1962, it hangs its hat on fostering families and new traditions. We are driven to serve guests through Western hospitality, a warm welcome, real ranch living, and an unparalleled vacation experience. Catering to greenhorns from around the world, Greenhorn wranglers guide visitors on a genuine horse ranch experience. With 600 acres, more than 80-head horses trained for family riding, a staff of full-time wranglers and adventure seekers, Greenhorn Ranch is ready to be your guide. Cultivate your cowboy within. Learn more at www.GreenhornRanch.com.

