Iconic Candy Brand Expands Two of Its Most Popular Lines With Launch of SweeTARTS® Ropes Bites and SweeTARTS® Mini Chewy Berries & Cherries

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS®, the iconic candy brand that features colliding flavors, textures and forms, is once again innovating by launching one-of-a-kind, bite-sized confections inspired by two of its best-selling product lines: SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes and SweeTARTS Mini Chewy. The latest products to join the family are SweeTARTS Ropes Bites and SweeTARTS Mini Chewy Berries & Cherries, which are rolling out to mass market, grocery and convenience stores nationwide in May, 2019.

SweeTARTS Ropes Bites offer consumers the opportunity to enjoy the popular Soft & Chewy Ropes in delicious bite-sized pieces, featuring a mix of five fruity flavors and colors packed with a tart, fruit-punch center. SweeTARTS Mini Chewy Berries & Cherries is an extension of the Mini Chewy line, the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor.

"After receiving overwhelmingly positive response to our SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes and SweeTARTS Mini Chewy lines, we decided to extend these fan favorites with new formats and flavors," said Ashley Incarnato, Senior Brand Manager at Ferrara Candy Company. "As consumers move to a more on-the-go mentality with candy and snacks, we expect that SweeTARTS Ropes Bites and SweeTARTS Mini Chewy Berries & Cherries will be a hit in the market as consumers seek new poppable, shareable candy for the spring and summer seasons."

SweeTARTS Ropes Bites offer consumers the opportunity to enjoy the popular Soft & Chewy Ropes in delicious bite-sized pieces, featuring a mix of five fruity flavors and colors packed with a tart, fruit-punch center including: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple, Orange and Blue Punch. SweeTARTS Ropes Bites are expected to build off the success of SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, the brand's most successful product in its history, which has grown five times faster than the category in the last year, according to IRI data from 2018 vs. 2019. Launching completely new flavors in bite-sized pieces is highly anticipated after the original Soft & Chewy Ropes flavor, Cherry Punch, and the latest flavor, Tangy Strawberry, burst onto the scene and became best sellers for the brand. SweeTARTS Ropes Bites are available in four different sizes: a 3oz Value Peg for $1.49 SRP, a 3.5oz Share Pack for $1.49 SRP, a 5.25oz Peg Bag for $1.99 SRP and an 8oz Stand Up Bag for $2.99 SRP.

SweeTARTS Mini Chewy Berries & Cherries is an extension of the Mini Chewy line, the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor. Tiny in size but big on taste, the product provides a flavor twist on the loved Mini Chewy line. With 27 percent of consumers exclusively shopping for berry flavored options, according to Shopper Loyalty Data from a Leading US Retailer, the new product offers a variety of berry flavored options and colors in a mini chew including: Raspberry, Blackberry, Blue Berry Punch, Dark Cherry and Mixed Berry. SweeTARTS Berries & Cherries are available in three different sizes: a 4oz Share Pack for $1.49 SRP, a 3.75oz Concession Bag for $1.49 SRP and a 12oz Stand Up Bag for $2.99 SRP.

Both product formats are prominently highlighted in the brand's latest marketing campaign, "Be Both," which aims to introduce SweeTARTS to a new generation of candy lovers. The "Be Both" campaign champions Gen Z and their desire to reject one-dimensional definitions of identity, by celebrating the intersection of their passions, expressions and tastes, and connecting this multiplicity back to the brand's multitude of colliding flavors, textures and forms.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy and several seasonal favorites.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Ashley Papanikolas

Ferrara Candy Company

630.581.3073

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

Lauren Jacobson

Canvas Blue

213.335.5658

ljacobson@canvasblue.com

SOURCE Ferrara Candy Company

Related Links

https://www.ferrarausa.com/

