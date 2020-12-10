Iconic CHI Footwear Launches Their First EVER Graphene Sneakers Collection

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Shami Chairman of Farouk Systems Inc. has teamed up with Co- Founder and Executive Designer Joan Orozco to create CHI Footwear. Developed as a brand centered on technology, comfort, and style, CHI Footwear's latest, cutting-edge shoe collection uses a revolutionary material called Graphene. Since our feet and shoes are particularly at risk for germ exposure through contact with dirty or contaminated surfaces, CHI Footwear took action with this new line, as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, by doubling down on design and health features to help mitigate the virus' impact.

CHI Footwear CHI Footwear

This new 15-piece sneaker collection, available in women's and men's sizes, implements the latest technology to ensure consumers do not need to compromise on safety or style. Through intensive research, testing and a variety of prototypes, the brand developed a next-gen sneaker design that protects consumers from a host of foot problems including bacteria, poor circulation, sweat, odor and foot fatigue – all thanks to the line's Graphene Technology.

Considered to be the strongest material in the world, graphene is a razor-thin honeycomb sheet of carbon atoms that is 200 times stronger than steel, but extremely lightweight. The new The CHI Footwear Graphene Collection incorporates this wonder material, which makes the shoes 2X stronger, more flexible and harder wearing than your average pair of casual wear sneakers. Crafted from heel-to-toe with other carefully selected materials like phantom microfiber, Italian fine leather, premium foam, graphene antibacterial fabric, and elastic rubber, this shoe series is at the forefront of design, technology and overall comfort.

The other special feature of the line's Graphene Technology involves the acupoint insoles. Each design uses Insole GraphTech Foam which contains acupoints to massage the foot while you walk, giving you more energy and good circulation. Experiments have shown that the acupoints on foot are very weak. But, sufficient acupoints circulation will create a variety of beneficial effects on the body, as well as benefit people with hypertension, hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia. They can even help eliminate fatigue.

"Choosing fine materials was key to bringing quality and comfort to our customers," says Joan Orozco, CHI Footwear Co-Founder and Executive Brand Designer.

"Given the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis, we learned we could start making changes by protecting our feet," adds Cindy Orozco, CHI Footwear Sales Director. "We focused on the health and safety of our customers during this uncertain time."

CHI Footwear and Farouk Systems, Inc. share common interests in innovation and technology. By combining knowledge and technical know-how, the companies look to revolutionize the footwear market.

"Product innovation is a priority and driving force," said Dr. Farouk Shami, Chairman and Founder of Farouk Systems, Inc. and CHI Footwear. "We believe these cutting-edge shoes will have an impact in the footwear industry."

The CHI Footwear Graphene Collection comes in a variety of attractive color combinations with many of the designs also inspired by the the Eye of Horus , an ancient Egyptian symbol defines protection, good health and energy."

Style, Comfort, and Technology all in one.

Now that is true energy!

The women's line retails for $259.00 each

Men's line retails for $269.00 each

