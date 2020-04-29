Iconic Engine partners with PCCW Media to develop the csl. 5G VR app for CSL Mobile 5G users in Hong Kong

Extended reality (XR) content such as VR, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), and immersive experiences will be the next disruptive social and cultural change in technology, as 5G advancements continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. With the latest XR SDK from Iconic Engine, the csl. 5G VR app can take advantage of 360º, 180º, live, interactive, and volumetric media.

Ms. Belinda Chan, CTO of PCCW Media, said, "We are pleased to be collaborating with Iconic Engine and utilizing their best in class XR distribution platform for this launch in delivering the best in XR entertainment to CSL Mobile 5G customers."

Mr. Amit Chopra, Founder and CEO of Iconic Engine, said, "While immersive XR entertainment is undoubtedly an exciting development and superb consumer use-case for 5G, the challenge for our growing client base of mobile telco and MNOs is being able to deliver these content experiences to the plethora of mobile devices, HMDs and operating systems now available to consumers worldwide."

This launch sees a world-first integration of Pico's G2 4K VR headset to Iconic Engine's XR ever expanding suite of mobile and HMD applications.

Mr. Chopra added, "We are delighted to bring this latest offering to the 5G market while setting the stage for our ever expanding growth of 5G mobile and HMD support built directly into our one-to-all XR platform. Now we will be able to distribute world class content to CSL Mobile users in Hong Kong."

A legacy of creating high quality premium content, Iconic Engine also offers the world's largest library of Premium VR content, available for licensing to its telco partners. Additional offerings include industry-leading XR-managed system and toolset. It allows for an effective end-to-end XR video streaming business model solution, from concept to consumption of interactive immersive content. Iconic Engine supports telcos, broadcasters and media owners with a content library and broadcast-grade production services.

Both companies will continue to work hand in hand, to produce immersive XR content specific to the needs of consumers.

