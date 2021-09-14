Iconic Events Releasing Brings 'Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure' To Movie Theaters In North America For First Time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind Pinkfong Baby Shark, is teaming up with Iconic Events Releasing for the debut of the global feature hit Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure, in movie theaters nationwide in North America for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, 2021.

In Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure, Pinkfong and Baby Shark journey through space, visiting mysterious planets as they search for missing star pieces so that they can return home. The feature-length adventure is set to some of Pinkfong's most popular and memorable original songs, including the wildly popular "Baby Shark" song that achieved RIAA Diamond status and went on a 17-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100's Top 50. As an added bonus, a brand new Pinkfong and Baby Shark animated short will premiere exclusively in theaters.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure to theaters, providing our fans with a fresh and exciting way to enjoy the cinematic special with family and friends," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "The theater experience brings a new level of excitement and interaction that truly lends itself well to this song-filled adventure."

"Pinkfong and Baby Shark are well-loved by children around the world," said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. "Iconic Events Releasing is overjoyed to present this fun and educational family event in movie theaters for the first time in North America so that families can experience the magic of the big screen together."

Tickets to see Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure will be on sale starting Thursday, September 16 at local theater box offices and at www.babysharkintheaters.com.

About Iconic Events Releasing

A fast growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out at their local movie theater. The company recently has enjoyed significant successes with "Bo Burnham: Inside," several UFC fights, and WWE SummerSlam, among a varied slate of upcoming events including the theatrical release of "David Byrne's American Utopia".

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children's content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong's accolades include YouTube's Custom Play Button, Amazon Video Direct Star, and Google Play's Best Family App of 2014-2017.

