Iconic Four Seasons Restaurant Brand is For Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, is marketing for sale the Four Seasons restaurant brand and related intellectual property. Offers are due on February 25, 2020, although the seller will entertain offers received prior to that date.

The assets available for sale include the Four Seasons restaurant trademark, the Spa Cuisine trademark for prepared foods, and related intellectual property and social media assets.

Originally opened in 1959 as America's first seasonal fine-dining restaurant, the Four Seasons restaurant paved the way for an era of elegant dining. The brand was pronounced "One of the Ten Restaurants that Changed America" in a book written by Yale historian Paul Freedman.

"Rarely does a restaurant brand evoking such sophistication and elegance as the Four Seasons restaurant come to market," stated Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried. "Those who know New York City know the rich heritage of the Four Seasons restaurant brand and its impact on the culinary landscape in New York City and beyond. There are endless opportunities for a buyer to build upon the success of this iconic restaurant brand, including reopening restaurants in New York and in major markets throughout the United States."

Parties interested in acquiring the Four Seasons restaurant intellectual property assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Jack Hazan Executive Vice President jhazan@hilcoglobal.com 212.610.5663 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847.418.2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

https://www.hilcostreambank.com

