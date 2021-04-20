Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a Physically Backed Bitcoin ETP

FRANKFURT, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as "Iconic Funds") has received regulatory approval in Germany for the prospectus and public offering of a physically backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ("ETP") which will apply to be listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The ETP is planned to be listed for trading the week of April 26, 2021.

Structured as a traditional ETP in the same manner as Xetra Gold, the recently approved Bitcoin ETP aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding Bitcoin for investors in an industry-leading cost-effective manner. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees, and will trade under the ticker symbol XBTI with an ISIN of DE000A3GK2N1.

"Bitcoin and the crypto industry as a whole is now being recognized as a bonafide asset class with institutions and investors clamoring for a seamless and familiar way to invest," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Funds and publicly-traded Cryptology Asset Group. "Iconic aims to drive the adoption of crypto assets by creating trust in it for investors. Given the list of Tier-1 service providers we have brought together for our physically-backed Bitcoin ETP, we believe we have succeeded in this manner."

State Street, one of the world's leading Fund Administrator groups, will serve as the Administrator of the ETP in a first for the international bank. Fidelity Digital Assets and Coinbase Custody will serve as the custodians of the ETP's Bitcoin with Bankhaus von der Heydt serving as the Security Trustee. Quirin Privatbank and Futurum Bank act as the Paying and Listing agent, respectively with APs of the note including Flow Traders, Jane Street, DRW and Enigma Securities. All notes will be listed and trading on Deutsche Börse's Xetra and centrally-cleared through ClearStream Banking Frankfurt. Eric Romba, partner at the law firm lindenpartners, and team served as legal counsel.

"Our collaboration with Iconic Funds demonstrates the growing interest in cryptocurrencies as an asset as institutional investors are beginning to consider potential investments in crypto, specifically Bitcoin. As asset managers look to incorporate crypto into their investment products, we look forward to partnering with them on their journey," said Nadine Chakar, head of State Street's Global Market's business. "Our priority will remain bringing our clients and partners economic benefits, as we continue to evolve important servicing needs as part of our broader strategy for the crypto and digital assets environment."

"As we embark on building an open more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto, we're delighted to work partner with Iconic and other service providers such as State Street and Fidelity," said Drew Robinson, Head of EMEA Institutional Sales at Coinbase.

Michael Geister, the newly appointed Head of Crypto ETPs at Iconic, said "A new asset class is born! European investors are beginning to recognize Bitcoin as digital gold with the European market for crypto ETPs growing to over USD 5 billion in AUM in a short period of time. There is massive and rapidly growing demand from all sorts of investors who want to access crypto assets. A fully-regulated, robust, tax efficient and trusted solution like a physically-backed ETP is the perfect tool for such investors, and with a TER of .95%, we offer one of the most cost-effective solutions for EU investors."

"Institutional interest in Bitcoin had been steadily increasing for several years, but the pandemic has served as a catalyst, drawing even more demand from this investor segment due to the unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus and the attractiveness of a fixed supply uncorrelated asset," said Chris Tyrer, head of Fidelity Digital Assets in Europe. "The maturation of the digital assets ecosystem has been integral in supporting the demand in the marketplace in response to this strong, global, macro narrative."

Iconic Funds is perpetually at the forefront of crypto asset adoption, investing in the crypto space since 2017 and having issued one of the EU's first fully licensed crypto asset index funds in early 2020. By issuing a physically backed Bitcoin ETP – and one of the most cost effective of its kind – Iconic further cements itself as one of the most innovative asset management groups in the world.

Product name Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg XBTI / XBTI GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3GK2N1 / A3GK2N Product Currency USD Product Structure Physically replicating Domicile Germany Issuer Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH Administrator State Street Bank International GmbH Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodians Fidelity Digital Assets Ltd Coinbase Custody International Ltd Market Maker Flow Traders B.V. Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V. Jane Street Financial Ltd. DRW Europe B.V. Enigma Securities Ltd. Launch date Week of 26th April, 2021

Important Notices:

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation or an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This notice may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the expected offering size, the terms of the Notes including the anticipating timing for the pricing and settlement date and the listing of the Notes on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Iconic Fund's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and the ability to successfully market the Notes, global and local economic and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this notice speaks as of the date of this notice. Iconic Funds does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Iconic Fund's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Iconic Fund's website at https://funds.iconicholding.com.

The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable and past price performance is no guarantee of future price performance.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus is available at https://funds.iconicholding.com/xbti-iconic-funds-physical-bitcoin-etp/.

About Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH:

Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH and the issuer of a physically backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ("ETP") (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI). Iconic Funds GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Collectively, Iconic Funds GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as "Iconic Funds." Iconic Funds is a joint venture between Iconic Holding GmbH and Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD). Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / Ticker: A7A), High-Tech Gründerfonds ("HTGF"), Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. and Titania Investment Group OÜ.

Press contact:

Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH:

[email protected]

https://funds.iconicholding.com

SOURCE Iconic Funds

Related Links

https://funds.iconicholding.com

