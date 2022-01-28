Iconic Grammy Award-Winning DJ Producer and Rapper Kid Capri Releases New Single and Video Uptown Featuring Daughter Vina Love Available Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary DJ producer and rapper Kid Capri releases party anthem single and video, Uptown featuring his daughter, emerging R&B artist Vina Love available today.

To listen to Uptown, click here.

Uptown Single Cover

For official music video, click here.

Kid Capri's third studio album, THE LOVE is available February 7 on all streaming platforms. The 19-song album, written, produced, and performed by Kid Capri includes current single, Slap Key released in October 2021.

Current host of Kid Capri's Block Party on Sirius XM-Fly, Kid Capri recently held court behind KRS-ONE alongside Big Daddy Kane on Verzuz, the webcast series created by multiple Grammy Award winning producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. A meticulous studio-scientist himself, Kid Capri produced tracks for A-listers Snoop Dogg, Madonna, Heavy D, and 50 Cent to name a few. He won a Grammy for production on Jay-Z's classic album In My Lifetime Volume 2. In 2018, Kid Capri narrated Kendrick Lamar's "Damn;" the only hip hop album to win a Pulitzer Prize. Last year, the Bronx native was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame, a 23-block corridor along one of the main boulevards in the Bronx lined with street signs honoring Bronx natives who had worthy accomplishments including Hip Hop notables DJ Red Alert, Swizz Beats, Slick Rick, and Fat Joe.

Producer, Deejay, Mixtape Pioneer, Writer, Rapper, Performer, Party-Starter having rocked crowds and stages everywhere, Kid Capri is a global icon of the culture since the Golden Age of Hip Hop.

Catch Kid Capri on Disney's Television Animation Series, "Proud Family" this spring.

Vina Love is dropping highly anticipated single and video, "Options" February 2022.

