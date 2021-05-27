Iconic Hybrid Makes a Bold Statement: Toyota Announces Prius Nightshade Edition

Available on the FWD and AWD-e grades, the Nightshade edition comes in Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, and Silver Metallic. Its unique exterior features include black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, color keyed rear deck spoiler and shark fin antenna. It rides on 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the FWD, and 15-inch on the AWD-e, paired with black inserts and lug nuts.

On the inside, standard SofTex®-trimmed, heated, power adjustable front seats keep both driver and passenger in toasty, customizable comfort. While a Softex-trimmed heated steering wheel and semi-gloss black center console bring additional features to the Nightshade package.

Prius is the eleventh model, and the first hybrid to join the Nightshade family. Now, the lineup that gives customers a way to express themselves with unique details will boast the iconic car known for getting up to 54 miles per gallon.

No Limits to the Prius Family

First introduced to the world in 1997, the Toyota Prius was the world's first mass production hybrid car. Since then, Toyota has sold more than 6 million Prius vehicles worldwide and more than 1.9 million in the U.S. Offered in the L Eco, LE, LE AWD-e, XLE, XLE AWD-e and Limited grades, the Prius Nightshade Special Edition rounds out a diverse family of sleek, sporty, and well-equipped options for customers.

For 2022, the Prius Nightshade special edition brings unexpectedly bold style to the storied, fuel efficient family. Powered by a combination of a high-efficiency 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine and two motor-generators through an electronically controlled planetary-type continuously variable transmission (CVT), Prius Nightshade comes in both AWD-e and FWD models.

Recognized as the industry's most fuel-efficient internal combustion AWD-e model, based on U.S. Department of Energy data as of March 11, 2021, excluding all-electric vehicles, the Prius AWD-e is rated at an EPA estimated 51 city/47 highway/49 combined MPG. The AWD-e system provides the power to the rear wheels to confidently pull away from a stop, yet the on-demand system recognizes when all-wheel-drive performance is not needed to provide great fuel economy.

The Nightshade edition is also available in front-wheel-drive (FWD) which is EPA estimated at 54 city/50 highway/52 combined MPG.

Form and Function Inside

The Prius' iconic shape pushes the boundaries of interior space to the point that the EPA classifies it as a midsize car. Thanks to its unique liftback design, the Prius' front-wheel drive model offers 50.7 cu. ft. of cargo space with the rear seatbacks folded down, which is more than in some small SUVs.

Prius Nightshade edition comes with standard SofTex-trimmed seats throughout the cabin. On the FWD model, the driver's seat is heated and has eight-way power adjustable controls and lumbar support while the passenger seat is four-way power adjustable (AWD-e model driver's seat has six-way power adjustable controls with lumber support). Additional interior features include SofTex-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel and door armrest area; chrome accent interior door handles; extended SofTex trimmed seatback pockets; 60/40 split fold-down rear seats with center armrest; and, retractable tonneau cover for the cargo area.

Prius Nightshade comes with a standard 7-inch touchscreen display and 6 speaker JBL® sound system with Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay® and Amazon Alexa compatibility. A SiriusXM® 3-month All Access trial subscription is also included (see toyota.com/audio-multimedia for details); a Toyota Safety Connect® 1-year trial, Service Connect 10-year trial, and Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2 GB within 3-month trial (see toyota.com/connected-services for details).

Customers can keep their devices connected and charged in their Prius Nightshade with an auxiliary audio jack, one USB 2.0 port with iPod® connectivity and two 2.1-amp USB charge ports, a Qi wireless phone charging tray that accommodates larger phones, and one 12V power outlet. Additional technology features include advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth® hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming, Siri® Eyes Free, and an integrated backup camera display. All accessible with a 3-door Smart Key system and Push Button Start.

Nightshade also comes with the familiar central screen interface, a signature feature available in every Prius since the original. The 4.2-in. color Dual Multi-Information Display with customizable screens includes Energy Monitor and Hybrid System Indicator with Eco Score, Eco Savings Record, Drive Monitor, Eco Wallet, and Eco Diary features, plus displays for climate control, driver support systems, audio system content, and navigation system.

Designed for Safety in Style

Prius Nightshade edition brings sleek, sporty style and loads of safety tech.

It's equipped with Toyota's Star Safety system, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

It also comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS-2.0) standard with features that include:

Pre-Collision System with Low-Light Pedestrian Detection

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Bicyclist Detection

Lane Departure Alert

Automatic High Beams

Road Sign Assist

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help offer automatic braking capability under certain conditions should the driver not react in time in an emergency situation. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Intelligent Parking Assist are also standard.

Toyota Limited Warranty

All Toyota Prius models come with a 3 year/36,000-mile basic warranty and 60 month/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Toyota's hybrid battery warranty is for 10 years or 150,000 miles from the vehicle's in-service date, whichever occurs first. The hybrid system warranty is for 8 years or 100,000 miles from the vehicle's in-service date, whichever occurs first. For complete details visit Toyota.com/Prius.

All 2022 Prius models also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 3 years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

