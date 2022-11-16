Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Slammin Skullman® T-Shirt Uniforms 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 Still a Most Sought After Collectible

The story was also documented in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania's basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist's famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history.

Listen to the interview:

Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993:

"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself. Skullman symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's about freedom and free enterprise," added Speirs.

Marketed and sold consistently for 30 years, the brand's collectability is the reason for its popularity and longevity. The 2022 Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees and Hoodies are available from www.skullman.com

"The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon." said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.

