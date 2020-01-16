Iconic Miami Beach Art Deco Gem, The Savoy Hotel, Welcomes Guests With A New Look And Bespoke Service

To reflect the property's classic and graceful status, Allied Partners partnered with celebrated names in design to re-envision the comforts of the boutique hotel experience. The all-suite resort has been renovated by boutique interior design firm Modplay Studio, who gave the 31 spacious suites a cheerful elegance with embellished vintage lamps, banana leaf-print wallpaper, rich velvet furnishings, brass finishes and eclectic artwork throughout.

The welcoming lobby evokes old-world Worth Avenue mixed with sunny Florida room décor, featuring rattan settees, palm frond seating, and rich velvet sofas. A bar cart greets guests with hand-shaken martinis, an intimate Café Bar and charming outdoor garden with an on-premise cigar roller set to open in Spring 2020.

The luxe sun-loving amenities continue with the massive two-acre pool-scape outfitted in cabana chairs and a striking painted mural depicting tropical flora by artist Michael Lin. The hotel's 200 linear feet of oceanfront make for an unforgettable beach experience complete with umbrellas, loungers and towel service.

"We are proud to have restored The Savoy to its original Art Deco splendor, now with personalized amenities and bespoke service at the ultra-boutique level," says Eric Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Allied Partners. "With a focus on customized service, our charming South of Fifth location provides access to a thoughtful range of resort and local experiences."

The Savoy's energy and vitality thrive as a center of gravity for the South of Fifth community. The hotel is located within walking distance to all the action including entertainment, restaurants, clubs, museums, and more, and sits in the quiet and tranquil neighborhood known to locals as SoFi (South of Fifth). The Savoy's concierge is available to assist in booking golf, tennis, airboat tours, or any other whim.

Rates vary depending on the season and room type. For additional information on The Savoy Hotel or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.savoy-miami.com/or call (305) 532-0200. Follow us at @thesavoyhotelmiamibeach #SavoyMiami.

About Allied Partners

ALLIED PARTNERS is a privately held real estate investment, development and asset management company. To date, Allied has acquired more than 30 properties with a total market value in excess of $3 billion. Among Allied's most notable acquisitions are the purchase of the 1.65 million square foot Citigroup Center, a trophy office building located in midtown Manhattan; the LVMH building located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street; the former Studio 54 theater and adjacent office tower; the legendary Brill Building, a 175,000 square foot landmark retail and office building located in Times Square; a 350,000 square foot development site on West 40th Street directly overlooking Bryant Park and The Savoy Hotel, an oceanfront hotel located on 5th Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. As an experienced developer, Allied completed the Woodbury Centre, a 230,000 square foot shopping center and hotel site next to Woodbury Commons in Woodbury, New York as well as the redevelopment of 285 Lafayette Street in Soho, a luxury condominium conversion in which Allied gut renovated and enlarged a 100-year old factory adding an additional 4 floors while the building remained occupied. Allied is an active lender, having funded over $300 million in real estate loans in recent years, specifically focusing on assets where the company holds a long-term ownership position. With its acquisition and re-branding of RoseTerra, coupled with its ownership of Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead Property, the combined companies now manage 430 of New York's highest end residential condominium and co-op buildings containing 40,000 residences. The occupants of these units represent the top 0.01% of income earners in the country. Allied's managed portfolio includes some of New York's most valuable residential buildings such as 220 Central Park South (which recently closed on the highest priced home ever sold in the United States at $240M), 15 Central Park West, the San Remo, One Beacon Court, 56 Leonard (aka the Jenga Building), One Fifth Avenue, 740 Park and numerous other renowned co-ops and condos. For more information visit www.alliedpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Vanessa Menkes

VANESSA MENKES COMMUNICATIONS

vanessa@vanessamenkes.com

Erin Brunner

LFB Media Group

savoy@lfbmediagroup.com

SOURCE The Savoy Hotel

Related Links

https://www.savoy-miami.com

