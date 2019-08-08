Iconic Paula Abdul is Aesthetics Biomedical's Ambassador for SoME™ Skincare Debut Campaign

The team at ABM, MaryAnn Guerra (CEO) and Sheldon Larson (Director of Marketing), share sentiments when they speak about working with Paula: "Having Paula as part of the family is pure pleasure. The way she has successfully forged her own path in the entertainment industry aligns with our creative mentality and mission to innovate personalized care in the beauty and aesthetics space." Guerra says. "Paula has the unique ability to reach multiple generations," Larson continues, "which is why she is a perfect fit for our launch of SoME™, a product we developed to give consumers of all ages showstopping skin."

What makes SoME™ stand out? Until now, there has never been an autologous skincare product with proven results. SoME™+ Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) uses the body's own regenerative properties to stimulate natural collagen and elastin for visibly renewed firmness and luminosity. The cosmetic serum was formulated and rigorously tested by Aesthetics Biomedical to ensure that when combined with an individual's PRP, as recommended by your physician, the platelets are preserved for optimal effect upon use. Preservation of the platelet components is key as this discovery allows the product to remain efficacious over the course of three months, setting a new standard in the industry.

SoME™+ PRP targets fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, discoloration, and reduces puffiness & darkness around the eyes. Sold through physicians, consumers will go in for a consultation, and upon medical recommendation, will begin the quick process to receive their personalized skincare. The process includes a blood draw allowing the physician to extract sufficient PRP to be combined with the SoME™ base serum to create a truly personalized topical skincare product. When complete, the product is a translucent, smooth textured serum used twice daily. A branded skincare refrigerator will be sold with the product.

PROFILE: https://aestheticeverything.com/listing/some-skincare-thats-all-you/

