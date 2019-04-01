Iconic's Consortium Awarded Contract by EU Worth Over €1 Million Euro for Neural MT Development

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Translation Machines (Iconic), a leading Machine Translation (MT) software and solutions provider, today announces its involvement in a consortium that has been awarded the largest amount of funding by the European Commission (EC) under the recent Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) call. Iconic will lead MT development in the PRINCIPLE project: "Providing Resources in Irish, Norwegian, Croatian and Icelandic for the Purposes of Language Engineering." The consortium receives almost €1.2 million in funding from the EC's Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA).

Iconic is joined in the consortium by project coordinator, the ADAPT Centre at Dublin City University (DCU), University of Zagreb, University of Iceland, and the National Library of Norway with the goal of building Neural MT engines for Irish, Norwegian, Icelandic, and Croatian.

Commenting on the award, Iconic CEO, Dr. John Tinsley said, "This is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with partners across Europe to create world-class NMT engines for some important, but low-resourced languages. We have close ties with the team at DCU, and anticipate the success of this collaboration to rest on the cutting edge research contributions from all sides." He continued: "Iconic was born years ago from the fruits of an EC-funded project, and we look forward to contributing once again at European level.

"The consortium partners will collaborate closely with government agencies, national public administration bodies and data holders in Croatia, Iceland, Ireland and Norway to ensure that the pooled language resources appropriately cover the technology needs. The resulting high-quality, secure Neural MT engines developed by Iconic with these resources will be used for public services throughout Europe, and reinforce a stronger sense of unity and belonging throughout the continent."

Tinsley concluded, "We cannot wait to get started this summer!"

About Iconic Translation Machines

Iconic Translation Machines Ltd. is a multi-award winning provider of Neural Machine Translation software and solutions. Iconic's specializes in the development of bespoke solutions, tailored with subject matter expertise, for a range of specific industry sectors including legal, life sciences, high-tech, and more. Iconic is the MT partner of choice for some of the world's largest enterprise organizations, law firms, and service providers helping them to translate more content, more accurately and in less time, resulting in significant cost savings and increased revenue. Iconic is based in Dublin, Ireland. www.iconictranslation.com

For further inquiries please contact Maurizio Pittau at info@iconictranslation.com

Related Images

iconic-translation-machines.png

Iconic Translation Machines

Iconic Translation Machines Ltd. is a multi-award winning provider of Neural Machine Translation software and solutions.

cef.jpg

CEF

Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)

john-tinsley.jpg

John Tinsley

Iconic's Co-founder, CEO Dr. John Tinsley

Related Links

Iconic Translation Machines

SOURCE Iconic Translation Machines

Related Links

http://www.iconictranslation.com

