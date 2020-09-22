Iconix Inc. Secures AS9120 Registration

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception Iconix Inc., driven by its own contract manufacturing needs, has been an innovator in the procurement of electronic parts. Now, often having supplied schedule saving obsolete components to fill its customers' needs, Iconix has added a key registration to its existing quality credentials i.e. AS9120:2016, ISO9001:2015, AS6081:2012 and FAA Advisory AC 00-56B.

The intent of AS9120 is well stated in the opening paragraph of the standard … "This standard is intended for use by organizations that procure parts, materials, and assemblies and resell these products to a customer in the aviation, space, and defense industries ..." Since the aerospace and defense industry is among the leading growth drivers in the United States, this new certification is forecast to significantly impact Iconix's own growth aspirations.

As is well known. ISO9001 certification validates Iconix's Quality Management Systems processes and "…the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements …"; AS6081 " … sets forth practices and requirements for use by distributors of Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical (EEE) parts purchased and sold from the Open Market; and FAA Advisory AC 00-56 " … describes a system for accrediting civil aircraft parts distributors based on voluntary industry oversight ". These capabilities delineate Iconix as a unique supplier of authentic, high quality components to the marketplace.

ABOUT ICONIX

Iconix Inc., uniquely addresses the industry's contracted manufacturing and electronic and aircraft component procurement needs including obsolete and hard-to-get and/or commodity products. Iconix also provides a suite of services customized to increase each of their clients' profitability. Being certified by NQA for a complete range of operation enhancing standards, assures that Iconix' customers receive products and services of industry leading quality. Its mission is to continually manage its business practices in compliance with their credo of Integrity, Ingenuity and Intensity.

Integrity

Iconix was formed with precepts and policies that uphold the most noble principles of business practice. Their word is their bond and their products and services are accredited to be of the highest quality.



Ingenuity

Using well formulated and monitored systems and procedures, Iconix powers its business to satisfy customers' needs. Their ability to offer customized products and services adds to Iconix's value in the user's supply chain. Iconix will always find an innovative way to "get it done".

Intensity

Iconix people give 100%. They are job oriented and dedicated to the successful delivery of each order to the satisfaction of each and every customer.

