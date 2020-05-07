ICONMA Announces COVID-19 Medical Screening Service

TROY, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep the communities of our clients and employees safe, ICONMA recently launched our COVID-19 Medical Screening Service. With the protection of our client's workforce top of mind, our newest service offering will allow for a secure work environment as many companies begin to resume onsite activities.

ICONMA's COVID-19 Medical Screeners perform temperature readings, conduct questionnaires, and make pass/fail determinations of all individuals who are screened for COVID-19. With communication and record-keeping a top priority, our Medical Screeners will also provide a daily log and communicate any concerns to the client designated point of contact.

"At ICONMA, we understand employee safety is an organization's top concern," said Nick Mirabile, Director of Healthcare Services and Solutions. "With that in mind, we wanted to ensure we could deliver a solution that would support our new and existing clients as they face the challenge of returning to the workplace. We believe our COVID-19 Medical Screening Services will allow organizations to focus on business continuity while ICONMA manages the safety and well-being of their workforce."

"During times like the ones we are facing now, it's crucial for staffing agencies to provide guidance and be the trusted partner their clients need."

Companies interested in learning more about ICONMA's COVID-19 Medical Screening Service can contact Nick Mirabile at [email protected] or (855) 242-8175.

About ICONMA

ICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

