Icons Mark the Way Ahead for Commercial PropTech Software

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new edition of the Surga Central commercial PropTech software has been released by Adept Business Systems. The technology provides a new way for commercial real estate agents to highlight the key features of properties available for sale or lease, by using icons rather than text.

"Many commercial agencies continue to expect prospective tenants and investors to wade through long paragraphs of text to understand the key features of the properties they are promoting," said Gary Clark, European Director.

Adept Business Systems Pty Ltd

"We're introducing a refreshing new way to easily highlight the key features of a property through use of an icon library. An agent can select the icons appropriate to the property, such as the presence of a gym or café for an office building, or a roller door and gantry crane for an industrial building. The technology then generates the particulars and displays the icons so that enquirers can quickly and easily consume the information," added Clark.

Surga Central is used by leading agencies and brokerage firms to market, sell and lease commercial property. UK customers include Houston Lawrence, Ayers & Cruiks, Goodsir Commercial, Domain Office Search, MBS Property and Smiddy & Co. Australian and New Zealand customers include Colliers International Wellington, CI Australia, Gross Waddell, Allard Shelton, Beller Commercial and members of the Knight Frank network.

