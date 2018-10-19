ICORP Investigations, Inc. Names Louis A. Beniamino Chief Business Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICORP Investigations, Inc. announces the appointment of Louis A. Beniamino as Chief Business Officer. Beniamino joined the ICORP executive leadership team on November 7, 2018.

In his new position, Beniamino will play a key part in the future growth and development of ICORP Investigations. Beniamino is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in management, planning, research and development, business analysis and implementation. He's widely known in the insurance fraud industry as an expert and a well respected thought leader. Beniamino will bring a further 40 years of experience and expertise to the existing ICORP executive team and will significantly assist with the company's aggressive development plans going into 2019.

Lou has been EVP for SIU & Compliance Programs at ICS Merrill/ConventBridge Group (US) where he was responsible for all national and international Special Investigative Unit operations, as well as all anti-fraud compliance programs. He was also Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for North American Training Group, President at York Special Investigations, Inc., a subsidiary of York Insurance Services Group, Inc, Detective Lieutenant for the Westchester County Police in Hawthorne, NY and Brigadier General in the NY Army National Guard.

Bobby Gracey, COO of ICORP Investigations said, "I have had the pleasure of working with Lou for many years and when the opportunity arose for him to join ICORP we wasted no time in securing his services. We strongly believe in Lou's executive capabilities and are very excited that he'll be our newly appointed Chef Business Officer. We feel like we have a lot of momentum going into 2019. This is very exciting time for us as we build one of the best leadership teams in the US Investigation sector."

About ICORP Investigations

For more than a decade, ICORP Investigations has been a trusted leader in the claims investigations industry. ICORP's success and client loyalty has been built on delivering consistently excellent results, utilizing highly trained and experienced investigators and leveraging the best available technology.

