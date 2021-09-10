iCover Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding and Announces Partnership with KSKJ Life

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that provides an algorithmic underwriting Platform as a Service (paas) for life insurance companies, raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The company intends to use the funds raised to expand insurance distribution through a direct-to-consumer offering, increase technical staff and expand sales and marketing efforts.

iCover also announced a multi-year partnership with KSKJ Life, headquartered in Joliet, IL, that allows iCover to onboard KSKJ Life's full suite of products which includes Final Expense, Term Life, Whole Life and Annuities on the platform to digitize their new business processes.

"We are excited about the partnership we have established with the iCover team. The experience and expertise that they offer, from the platform to business development, support our growth strategies and commitment to provide excellent service to our members and agents." (Tony Mravle, CEO for KSKJ Life)

"KSKJ Life is an ideal partner for iCover, they have an innovative mindset, agile approach to delivery and the suite of products that could help enhance the iCover platform." (Hari Srinivasan, CEO for iCover)

About iCover

iCover is a cloud-based algorithmic underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. By leveraging data and predictive analytics iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com.

About KSKJ Life

KSKJ Life is a Christian, community-focused life insurance company that has provided financial security to its members and their families for over 127 years. Licensed to do business in 19 states across the US, KSKJ Life has experienced tremendous financial growth over the past decade reaching over $551 million in assets. Founded in Joliet, Illinois, KSKJ Life offers competitive life insurance and retirement products, premier personalized service and meaningful member benefits and programs, with over 50,000 members nationwide.

As a not-for-profit organization, KSKJ Life makes a difference by reinvesting back into local communities and is dedicated to continuing its mission by helping families achieve financial security through the introduction of new products, increased technology and expansion of distribution channels. For more details, visit www.kskjlife.com .

