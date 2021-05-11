ICP hires James Sanderson to lead Creative Operations practice

"How work is delivered is now increasingly just as important as the work itself." Tweet this

"ICP draws from real-world expertise to help clients find better solutions and ways of working from ideation and creation to delivery and optimization. We're as happy helping clients write better briefs or crowdsourcing creative talent as we are designing a new global delivery ecosystem. Not being pre-disposed to any solution or way of working sets us apart in an industry dominated by a small number of players with inflexible legacy models."

Grakal added "Thirty years ago ICP became the first company to offer decoupled production in response to changing client needs and those disruptive genes continue to define us. 'Better, faster, cheaper' has been much hyped over recent years but it's often linked to a set way of thinking and working that is slow to change. James and ICP's Creative Operations practice has the breadth of modern independent expertise to advise on and deliver what's right, not what's on offer".

ICP is an independent global consulting and services company employing c200 people in Europe, Americas and Asia. Founded in London in 1988, ICP was the first company to provide brand owners with decoupled production and now works with half of Ad Age's top 10 global advertisers in marketing operations, creative operations, production and asset management. Learn more at www.icpnet.com

