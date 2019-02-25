ICU Medical Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain Lots of ChemoLock™ and ChemoClave® Vial Spikes Due to the Potential for Burr Particulate

ICU Medical, Inc.

Feb 25, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICU Medical, Inc. today announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of ChemoLock™ and ChemoClave® Vial Spikes due to the potential for burr particulate originating from the protective cap used in the assembly of the device.  The affected product lot was distributed nationwide to ICU Medical customers between August 2018 and February 2019. The affected lots are listed below:

Item Number

Description

Lot Number

CH3943

Oncology Kit w/12" Ext Set w/Spiros™ w/Red Cap, Clamp, Graduated Adapter; ChemoClave™ Vented Vial Spike, 20mm; ChemoClave™ Vented Vial Spike, 13mm; Spiros™ w/Red Cap

3846114, 3855564, 3902719, 3961122

CH3944

Oncology Kit w/12" Ext Set w/Spiros™ w/Red Cap, Clamp, Graduated Adapter; ChemoClave™ Vented Vial Spike, 20mm; ChemoClave™ Vented Vial Spike, 13mm

3846116, 3855565

CH-70S

ChemoClave® Vented Vial Spike, 20mm

3866759, 3872252, 3910046, 3910627

CH-80S

ChemoClave® Vial Spike, 20mm

3826647, 3826648, 3826844, 3827598

3839689, 3839690, 3854000, 3854001

3866761, 3873006, 3936065, 3952512

CL-80S

ChemoLock™ Vial Spike, 20mm

3757712, 3824204, 3824209, 3826652

3828646, 3829557, 3836196, 3836811

3853995, 3853997, 3866764, 3866766

3872065, 3872072, 3872085, 3872093

3872433, 3872444, 3910642, 3920773

3932270, 3945868, 3946776

CL-80S-10

ChemoLock™ Vial Spike, 20mm, 10 units

3820519, 3820522, 3839240, 3839241

3844783, 3844784, 3854004, 3854005

3910656, 3932907, 3946771, 3946772

CL-80S-4

ChemoLock™ Closed Vial Spike w/Skirt, 4 Units

3820520, 3820521, 3844785

CL-80S-5

ChemoLock™ Closed Vial Spike w/Skirt, 5 Units

3820516, 3820523, 3839238, 3839239

3844781, 3844782, 3853998, 3853999

3866769, 3866770, 3872090, 3910645

3932908, 3932910, 3946770, 3951236

Z7148

ChemoClave® Vented Vial Spike, 20mm

3872008, 3899761

The FDA is classifying this as a Class 1 recall, as burr particulate has the potential to detach and, in rare circumstances, enter the fluid path causing an embolism that may damage organs or lead to a stroke, resulting in serious injury or death. To date, ICU Medical has not received any reports of adverse events related to this matter and is issuing this notification out of an abundance of caution.

ICU Medical is asking customers to discontinue the use and distribution of the affected product immediately. Check your inventory and quarantine all affected product at your facility and return the affected product to Stericycle for credit.  For instructions on returning product or additional assistance, call Stericycle at 1-888-871-7114 Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can call ICU Medical at 1-877-946-7747, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Additional information regarding this recall, along with notifications to the customer can be found on ICU Medical's Website here.

Media Contact:

Tom McCall
ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368     
tom.mccall@icumed.com

