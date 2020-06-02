ICUI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ICU Medical, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ICU Medical, Inc. ("ICU" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICUI). Investors who purchased ICU securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/icui.

The investigation concerns whether ICU and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that the Company was "voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP," advising that "[t]he products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide" and cautioning that "[a]dministration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death." On this news, ICU's stock price fell $19.26 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased ICU shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/icui. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

