ICV Partners Adds Former Coca-Cola Company Executive Bill Ford as Managing Director to Drive Portfolio Company Excellence

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in business services, consumer goods & services, food & beverage, and healthcare, announced today that former Coca-Cola Company executive Bill Ford has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Portfolio Operations Group (POG) to help drive operational excellence within ICV's portfolio companies.

Based in the firm's Atlanta office, Mr. Ford joins ICV's expanding POG, which in January included the addition of senior operating executive Mary Rachide. The POG now consists of three highly qualified professionals.

"Bill understands the consumer and value of brands and has helped to ignite growth of a number of innovative brands as they scale," said ICV President Willie Woods. "Bill's background in management consulting, leading a business, and managing a venturing portfolio brings experience in building businesses that is immediately relevant to our portfolio investments at ICV. We focus on delivering tangible results and Bill will greatly enhance our ability to build promising businesses."

Mr. Ford most recently served as Group Director, Venturing and Portfolio Management at The Coca-Cola Company since 2017. Prior to that he was with Treehouse Foods Inc. from 2013 to 2017, most recently as General Manager of the Coffee Business Unit. He served with The Boston Consulting Group and began his career at Accenture. He received a B.B.A. degree from Western Michigan University and received his M.B.A. degree from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Everett Hill, ICV Managing Director, POG added, "As we continue to drive operational excellence throughout our portfolio, Bill will bring immediate value to the firm. We're pleased to expand our support capabilities as we collaborate with the highly motivated portfolio company management teams who lead our businesses."

ICV's POG includes former senior executives who partner with deal teams to support diligence, onboard and advise portfolio company management teams, and help develop strategic plans, execute best practices, identify new market opportunities, and manage talent.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE ICV Partners

Related Links

https://www.icvpartners.com/

