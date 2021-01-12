ICV Partners Announces Appointment of Kristie Goodman as Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in consumer products, business services, healthcare and food, announced today that Kristie Goodman, an institutional investment and marketing expert with over 16 years of experience in the alternative investment space, has joined the firm in a newly-created role as Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Partnerships. Ms. Goodman will lead and manage ICV's global investor relations function from the firm's Atlanta office.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kristie as an important member of our leadership team in this new role," said ICV President and Managing Director Willie Woods. "Kristie possesses proven talent and a wealth of institutional investment experience and is highly compatible with ICV's team-oriented culture. Her investment experience, combined with her extensive network of leading global investors, will be extremely valuable as we continue to deepen relationships with existing investors and develop new partnerships. She serves as a formidable complement to our firm's outstanding group of investment professionals as she focuses her expertise on serving our strong investor base."

Prior to launching Inner City Consulting in 2017, where she served as an independent consultant assisting minority led funds and startups, Ms. Goodman was Director of Investor Relations, Marketing, and Communications at Wind Point Partners where she led all aspects of the firm's business development efforts. She was Director of Investor Relations for Fisher Lynch Capital from 2011 to 2014 and from 2008 to 2011 was Vice President of Marketing and Investor Relations for Parish Capital Advisors. She began her career at Southern Company Services where she worked as an analyst for private equity allocations. Ms. Goodman is a graduate of Georgia State University with a BBA in Finance and received her MBA degree from DeVry University, Keller Graduate School of Management.

"I've known and revered the partners at ICV for many years and it has been exciting to watch them grow to this pivotal point in the firm," said Ms. Goodman. "Creating transparent and lasting relationships in the institutional investment space is my passion and I'm thrilled to serve as a critical liaison to further enhance ICV's investor outreach."

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

