ID Experts®' Jonathan Boston Joins BenefitsPRO Webcast: How to Engage Employees of All Ages in Today's Digital Landscape

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Experts this week participated in a BenefitsPRO webcast on how companies can differentiate their social media privacy protection options. Jonathan Boston, Senior VP of Global Sales at ID Experts; Cheryl Morrison Deutsch, Chief Experience Officer at health behavior modification company Zillion; and Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath, shared how businesses can adapt with today's transforming digital landscape, which products effectively address privacy risks and how cutting-edge benefits like social media privacy protection will helps clients attract and retain great talent.

"Social media privacy is a growing concern for individuals today, and companies of all sizes are having to adapt to better protect and retain their talent," commented Jonathan Boston, Senior VP of Global Sales at ID Experts. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to equip people with practical knowledge and tools for securing their clients' digital privacy."

Since joining ID Experts, Jonathan has driven the dramatic growth of their employee benefits business, as well as their industry-leading data breach response business unit. Prior to joining ID Experts, he was vice president of sales at NAVEX Global, governance, risk and compliance software and services provider to more than 12,500 organizations globally. Before joining NAVEX Global, Jonathan was the director of North American Sales at global software company, Sage Software.

Paul Wilson, editor-in-chief of BenefitsPRO Magazine and BenefitsPRO.com, moderated the webcast. BenefitsPRO's online resources provide benefits brokers with the tools to thrive in the ever-changing benefits environment.

Find a recording of the webcast here.

About ID Experts

ID Experts® is the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company. MyIDCare ™, its flagship digital privacy and identity protection product, is built on a secure, SaaS cloud-native platform that utilizes an agile delivery system. As the largest provider of identity protection services to the U.S. government and a trusted provider to Fortune 500-sized companies and millions of Americans, ID Experts delivers lasting peace of mind from privacy cyber risks.

