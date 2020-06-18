iD Tech Launches Coding Our Future Initiative to Bring STEM Learning to D.C. Students

Through Coding Our Future, 150 underserved students in the Washington, D.C. area will receive full scholarships to attend iD Tech's Virtual Tech Camps. Students will skill up on Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, and take cutting-edge courses in Java, C++, 3D game design, YouTube animation, Python, and machine learning to learn the technologies that will help prepare them for the future workforce.

The goal of Coding Our Future is to expose students, especially underrepresented minorities, to the world of STEM as a field of professional pursuit. According to the US Department of Education's Office of Innovation and Improvement, early engagement with STEM topics is critical in developing lifelong proficiency and interest in a variety of subjects, including technology, as well as setting students up for future academic and professional success. iD Tech is providing students with a pathway to STEM readiness for the future. In fact, 97% of iD Tech students go on to attend a four-year college with 90% of those students studying STEM. Even more compelling, 90% of students say iD Tech influenced their long-term goals.

Of the many inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 crisis, the digital divide is one of the most stark. The pandemic is disproportionately affecting underserved students who don't have access to the technology required for distance learning. Coding Our Future aims to help narrow the educational divide by providing laptops and home internet access to scholarship students. To scale its impact and to reach potential scholarship students, Coding Our Future will also partner with organizations like the Black Student Fund, Black Girls Code, DMV National Society of Black Engineers, Jr. Chapter, and Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science.

"We see our partnership with Salesforce and the Coding Our Future initiative as a transformative solution to diversifying the tech industry," said Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. "All students should have access to a quality STEM education. With the support of Salesforce, we are confident we can help give students the resources to explore a career in STEM, and help grow the talent pipeline for the industry."

"As we build the economy of the future, it is imperative we include the students of today," said Leah McGowen-Hare, VP, Trailblazer Community and Trailhead Evangelism at Salesforce. "Salesforce is committed to partnering with organizations like iD Tech to empower students of all backgrounds to embark on meaningful careers in STEM."

The iD Tech Virtual Tech Camps program will take place July 27-August 14, 2020. Students are encouraged to apply here before June 30, 2020. To learn more, please visit www.idtech.com.

iD Tech is the world leader in STEM education and believes that all students deserve access to quality tech education. Since its inception in 1999, the family company has served over 500,000 students and donated more than $5 million in life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. In their Virtual Tech Camps, students worldwide are sharpening their STEM skills, learning from elite instructors, collaborating with friends, and building confidence, all online from the comfort of home. For more information, visit www.idtech.com .

