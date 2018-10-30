iD Tech Partners with iFOLIO® to Sharpen Students' Path to Future Innovation with Digital Portfolios

iD Tech is the premier academy for STEM and tech education, with 50,000 students worldwide attending their programs and academies at over 150 college locations every summer. Now iD Tech provides new opportunities for life-changing tech experiences that embolden students to share the future through iFOLIO® digital portfolio platform. iFOLIO® Educator is a digital roadmap to present these skills to college admissions and to potential employers.

iFOLIO® Educator is the only college & career platform that utilizes first-hand knowledge of the college admissions scorecard in a prebuilt template design. More than 21,000,000 students apply to US colleges each year and 67-96% of applicants to Top 100 ranked U.S. Colleges are rejected. Competition is steep. iFOLIO® guides students to learn early how to present their skills and talents with templates designed for the areas that college admissions scores like academics, achievements, extracurricular activities, skills and interests, along with built in insights from college scholarship recipients. Working with iFOLIO®, students get comfortable learning how to communicate those skills for future opportunities.

"iD programs jump start students in STEM and technology and also inspire growth mindsets and experiences," says Joy Meserve, Chief Program Officer, iD Tech.

"We chose iFOLIO because their portfolio solution allows us to deliver innovative college prep solutions to our talented students. iFOLIO aligns with our mission of inspiring students and encouraging them along their personal path to college and career," says Ricky Bennett, Director of Innovation, iD Tech.

"iD Tech provides students an inside track to opportunities and future successes while using iFOLIO® Educator as a platform for presentations during camp. After camp, students and parents have a digital roadmap to guide them on their growth path to college and beyond," says Jean Marie Richardson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iFOLIO.

iFOLIO based in Atlanta, GA has a patent pending digital portfolio platform for Educators, Sports firms, and Enterprises, and thousands of users in 58 countries.

