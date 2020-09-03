ID Technologies Awarded ITES-SW2 Contract

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies, a mission-driven integrated solution provider to the US Federal Government, announced today that it has been awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the Army's Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solution (CHESS) office, in coordination with the Army Contracting Command (ACC), Rock Island (RI). The contract has a ceiling value of $13 billion and a 5-year base period of performance from 31 August 2020 - 30 August 2025 as well as a 5-year option term from 31 August 2025 - 30 August 2030. ITES-SW2 aims to supply commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software and maintenance services, across 14 product categories, to support all Federal agencies within the Army's enterprise infrastructure and infrastructure goals.

ID Technologies is one of 31 companies positioned on the potential 10-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity ITES-SW2 contract. Under this contract, ID Technologies will support all Federal agencies in procuring mission-essential IT software within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS), to include remote OCONUS. ID Technologies will provide a full range of IT software for client, server, storage, and network environments as well as for software maintenance and related incidental services and hardware.

"We are honored to support the IT software needs of the United States Army, with the goal of delivering mission-centric solutions," stated Chris Oliver, President and CEO of ID Technologies. "IDT's persistent investment into our partner ecosystem and enterprise engineering services will bring continued innovation and service delivery offerings to the Army's IT environment," said Mr. Oliver.

For more information, visit https://www.idtec.com/contracts/.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering, and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers' experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer's job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach "Accelerating Simplicity" – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Harris – Director of Corporate Marketing and Partner Programs

(703) 840-6027

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Technologies

Related Links

https://www.idtec.com

