ID Technologies Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

ID Technologies ranked 100th this year after being recognized as a newcomer on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. "We are honored to be recognized on the Solution Provider 500 list," stated ID Technologies CEO and President, Chris Oliver. "Being ranked in the Top 100 of CRN's Solution Provider list demonstrates that our partner portfolio, technical innovations, and market vision continue to align to the mission critical needs of our vast customer portfolio."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

