ID Technologies Receives Samsung Smart Signage Award For Platinum Partner of the Year

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies has been honored with a Samsung Smart Signage Award for Platinum Partner of the Year during Samsung's Virtual Experience: Back to Business, a first-time virtual event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries. The virtual conference on the 15th & 16th welcomed customers, partners, and fans to hear from industry experts and explore innovations that help companies get back to business.

Platinum Partner of the Year recognizes a leading Platinum Partner for achievements in consistent and successful display implementations, revenue attainment and customer commitment.

"The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America. "Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively deploying Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We're excited to recognize these deserving companies."

"We are honored to be recognized as Platinum Partner of the Year during Samsung's Virtual Experience: Back to Business," states ID Technologies President and CEO, Chris Oliver. "IDT, in close partnership with Samsung, consistently provides cutting-edge display solutions to the US Air Force and other government customers to enable the warfighter to achieve mission success."

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

