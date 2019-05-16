IDACORP, Inc. Appoints Richard J. Dahl as Board Chair

BOISE, Idaho, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its May 16 annual meeting of shareholders, IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has announced the appointment of Richard J. Dahl to serve as the new independent chairman of the Boards of Directors of IDACORP and its wholly owned subsidiary, Idaho Power. Dahl will also serve as chairman of the Board of Directors' corporate governance and nominating committees, to succeed Robert A. Tinstman in these roles. Dahl has served as a director of IDACORP and Idaho Power since 2008 and has been chair of the Board of Directors' audit committee since 2009.

Dahl is the former President and Chief Executive Officer and director of James Campbell Company LLC. He is also the former President and Chief Operating Officer of Dole Food Company. In addition to his work on the IDACORP and Idaho Power boards, Dahl currently serves as a director for Dine Brands Global Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Effective immediately prior to IDACORP's annual meeting of shareholders, Mr. Tinstman retired as chairman from the Boards of Directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power, in accordance with the companies' mandatory director retirement age policy. He served with distinction as a member of both boards since 1999.

"I am excited to welcome Richard Dahl as our board chair," said Darrel Anderson, President and CEO of IDACORP and Idaho Power. "His expertise and insights have been invaluable to our company during his decade as a director, and I know we will continue to move the business forward under his leadership. At the same time, I want to recognize the significant contributions of Bob Tinstman over the past 20 years. He has been a vital part of our governance team, and we thank him for his many years of dedicated service."

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) is based in Boise, Idaho, and was formed in 1998 as a holding company. IDACORP subsidiaries include: Idaho Power, a regulated energy company; IDACORP Financial, an investor in affordable housing projects and real estate; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric projects. IDACORP's origins lie with Idaho Power and operations beginning in 1916. Today, Idaho Power employs approximately 2,000 people who serve more than 560,000 customers throughout a 24,000-square-mile area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. To learn more, visit idacorpinc.com or idahopower.com.

