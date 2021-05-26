Idaho Confectionery Sweetens Corporate eGifting

HAYDEN, Idaho, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Soft Brittle, a boutique confectionery, announced the launch of BrittleGift.com, an innovative product eGifting site. The purchaser sets the price and size of the gift and personalize the greeting. The recipient is notified via any of several channels and gets to custom-design the gift box contents from a selection of unique original confections or artisan cookies. The gift box is hand-packed within a few days and shipped directly to them. Options range from $20-85, including expedited nationwide cold-pack shipping, and custom-branding is available.

According to company founder and owner Pamela Robinson, "Everyone knows only too well that eGifting has always come with challenges: left-over balances, checkout issues, or even having to add funds." She continued, "We eliminate those obstacles. A gift recipient responds to the multi-channel notification of a prepaid gift, visits our site and makes their selections, enters their shipping information, and they're done. Even the shipping is prepaid. It's quick, easy, and secure."

This new high-touch service bridges the growing distance between companies and their clients and remote work staff. Robinson stresses, "Those who connect on a personal level succeed at the 'infinite game' by cementing personal bonds, making clients feel valued and team members feel recognized and appreciated". She continues, "Further, with our platform unclaimed eGifts (which easily average 20-30% industry-wide) aren't an issue. Each Brittle Gift sent is valid for 90 days, after which time the full gift credit goes back on the gift-giver's account and can be re-used to send new eGifts. This can easily generate thousands of dollars in annual savings to a company's bottom line, all while delighting clients and team members alike. It's our mission to help companies simultaneously gift better and save money".

Robinson Soft Brittle, LLC is a boutique confectionery founded by Pamela Robinson in 2019 with the goal of using her culinary talents to delight those around her. She'd always dreamed of turning her talent for baking into a business, but it wasn't until she met and married Todd (an entrepreneur) that her dream became a reality. They began with soft peanut brittle (a Pacific Northwest favorite), then launched their own unique creations including liqueur-based English Toffees, several unique specialty chocolates, and new original soft brittle flavors.

