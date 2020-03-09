Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Achieves Significant Return on Investment

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Medicaid utilization management and quality improvement (QIO) program by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) and administered by Telligen is saving taxpayers millions; achieving a return on investment of $6 saved for every $1 spent.

Since June 2016, Telligen has administered the program and helps achieve these savings through delivering QIO services and utilization management state-wide. They ensure medical services are authorized only when medically necessary, and that members receive those services effectively and efficiently in the most appropriate clinical setting. Telligen also reviews inpatient behavioral health and care coordination for extremely high-risk, high-acuity members with co-morbid physical and behavioral health issues.

Telligen provides further value through its QualitracTM portal. This proprietary system helps to greatly streamline the review process using automatic authorization capabilities, cutting down on time and costs for both providers and IDHW. Qualitrac also provides analytics insights to help IDHW implement data-driven strategies.

"We're very excited to be able to deliver results such as this for the state of Idaho," said Bill Phipps, vice president of state health solutions with Telligen. "It's one more example of how we're able to bring together expertise and innovation to help bend the healthcare cost curve nationwide."

About Telligen

For more than 45 years, Telligen has been transforming lives and economies by improving health. Telligen serves commercial clients and government programs at the federal, state and local level, improving health outcomes for millions of people nationwide. Telligen is a 100-percent employee-owned ESOP company. For more information, visit www.telligen.com.

