Idaho home builder creating a new culture and vibes for residents

"With more businesses offering remote work, Locale is the perfect answer for those who are looking to live and work in a location that supports working remotely and includes exciting amenities all while staying connected to downtown Boise with convenient access to the Boise airport," said Gail Inch, Locale Community Manager.

CBH Homes is extending the Locale Community Market throughout the summer and adding on an outdoor movie night, more vendors, activities, and local live music. With new construction on the horizon, homes are expected to be finished in Fall 2021.

"Boise has cultivated this fantastic vibe and we want Locale to add on to it. This won't just be a place to live, but a place to grow. A place to explore, to meet new people, to enjoy local amenities, and more," said Corey Barton, Owner/President of CBH Homes.

Locale is a master planned community that will offer over 2,000 homes of all types, including townhomes, patio homes and upscale single family, all within minutes of the Boise Airport and downtown Boise. It will feature amenities encouraging residents to have fun, go outside, and enjoy what this location has to offer. The mixed-use development will boast a walkable/bikeable lifestyle with future phases including schools, parks, apartments, and a village center with office and retail space. Along with pools, walking and biking trails, sport courts and additional outdoor activities, Locale will offer a home for every lifestyle.

