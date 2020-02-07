Idaho Home Builder Taking the Rental Market by Storm, Boise, ID

The homebuilder currently has two rental locations in the works with homes already rented. Victory South, a single-family home rental community located in Southwest Boise released 11 rental homes this past October 2019. The homes went quickly and were leased within 2 weeks of going up for rent. Victory South will release the remaining 11 new home rentals mid-February which is promising to go quick.

Following Victory South is the 12 Oaks at Ten Mile. An apartment complex featuring 1-3 bedroom units and high quality selections such as granite, stainless steel appliances, engineered vinyl plank flooring and more. The first 32 units will be available in March with the final number coming to 106 units complete with a clubhouse, and an option for garage parking.

"Growth in the Treasure Valley isn't slowing down and the need for quality housing is apparent. Here at CBH, we know we can answer the call," said Corey Barton, Owner/President of CBH Homes. "CBH Rentals is huge for us and we firmly believe that we can solve every home need whether you want to rent or buy. We have options and are here to serve."

CBH has 5 total projects in the works, residents will find rental options from Meridian, Kuna and Nampa totaling in about 350 completed units with plans to start 2,000 additional units. Renters will find CBH offering lease to buy options with a portion of their monthly rent going towards a down payment towards purchasing a new home.

