Idahoans Focusing on Sharing Love Not Germs

Local Meridian communities have been bringing light to the COVID-19 situation. A CBH Homes homeowner and professional photographer, Erin Blackwell of Erin Blackwell Studio , set out to do something fun and positive for her neighbors in Canterbury Commons. She offered up free front porch photos for her neighbors and their families. She said, "I got inspiration from another photographer I follow and posted on our neighborhood Facebook page. It was a fun way to capture the times, get creative and really have fun with their family."

In another CBH community, Normandy, homeowners honored a respiratory therapist at St. Luke's by decorating their home with hero signs and painting their driveway.

CBH Homes has been working to support local businesses and recently purchased 1,000 hand sanitizers assembled by local bar employees who previously were unemployed. CBH will be giving these to their trade partners and community to help keep them healthy and safe while on their job sites.

"In times like these we have to get creative. We're not standing by waiting for the green light. We're finding ways to keep us going and keep our team employed," says Ted Challenger, owner of the local bars.

"When others see the positive, they're inspired to go out and do the same. Let's focus on all the good things that are happening and give thanks to those around us who are making the world a better place," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

Ronda Conger has been on the forefront of being a leader and sharing her insights with the community on ways to stay positive. See her latest message here .

