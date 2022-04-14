IDB Invest Launches $1 Billion Debut Global Benchmark Sustainability Bond

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, raised $1 billion in funding through a 3-year fixed rate benchmark issue. The sustainability bond is IDB Invest's inaugural benchmark issued under its new global debt issuance program.

The three-year bond pays an annual coupon of 2.625% and priced at mid-swaps plus 32 basis points, 3 bps less than the initial price thoughts (IPT), equivalent to 20.4 basis points above the 3-year U.S. Treasury bond. Bank of Montreal, Citigroup, Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners.