IDC MarketScape Names Salsify a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM) for Commerce

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, has been named a Leader in PIM for Commerce in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment. The report identifies syndication, implementation experience, and a set of robust retailer content management capabilities from its recent Alkemics acquisition. These strengths resulted in Salsify being named as a Leader in the study.

According to the report, companies should "Consider Salsify when you are looking for a PIM purpose-built for brand manufacturing to power your multi-channel commerce experiences," according to the study. It goes on to describe Salsify as "a flexible and scalable, multitenant SaaS PIM offering."

PIM is a core offering within Salsify's ProductXM platform. Global brands including Mars, L'Oreal, and Coca-Cola rely on ProductXM's continuously adaptive system of record and workflow to collaborate and deliver winning product experiences on the digital shelf.

"This is Salsify's second consecutive time earning a Leader position in the IDC MarketScape PIM for Commerce study. The study further validates our vision and strategic focus in building an end-to-end platform that powers multi-channel, continuously adaptive product experiences," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO of Salsify. "It also signifies another milestone for the company having been named in the highest possible category in PIM studies conducted by three independent analyst firms in 2021."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Salsify was developed with syndication across channels as a top priority and its syndication capabilities differentiate it from other PIM vendors. One customer we interviewed who uses Salsify heavily for syndication said, 'If we got rid of Salsify we would have to hire 10 people to do the work salsify has automated for us.'"

The report also noted, "Customers and partner organizations we interviewed rated Salsify best-in-class for its ease of implementation. One implementation partner commented, 'Of all the PIMs I have worked with, Salsify is definitely the quickest we can implement.'"

To download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment, visit https://www.salsify.com/resources/2021-idc-marketscape.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

