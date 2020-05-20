IDC MarketScape Names Unisys as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape for European Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today that the company has been positioned as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: European Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # EUR146197220, April 2020).

The report assessed the performance of major IT service providers using a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters that measures product and service offerings and providers' capabilities against short-term and long-term market success factors.

The IDC MarketScape report noted, "Unisys has extensive field services support, augmented by merged reality technology. The company can perform real-time analysis and scoring of employee sentiment."

"This IDC MarketScape report reflects the strategic investments that Unisys is making in driving artificial intelligence into its complete portfolio of Digital Workplace Services offerings. By integrating new technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and machine learning, we are able to truly change the user experiences within traditional services such as Service Desk or Field Services," said Kevin Turner, digital workplace strategy lead for Unisys EMEA. "This recognition validates our approach and motivates us to continue to develop frictionless user experiences, improve productivity tools and reduce IT costs."

"In line with the growing interest in measuring employee sentiment to increase satisfaction and productivity, the report noted Unisys' advanced sentiment analysis allowing to closely monitor end-user experience and customer satisfaction," said Angela Salmeron, Research Manager, European Future of Work with IDC. To meet the increasing demands Unisys "uses proprietary in-house analytics and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze and score employee sentiment from chat logs and other help desk interactions."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

