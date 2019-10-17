IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection - Episode Three
- The wait is over and Episode 3 is all ready to be released
Oct 17, 2019, 04:47 ET
BANGALORE, India, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Abraham's 'Transformer Furniture Spring 2019', is a collection of 11 mutable furniture that made its world debut, recently. A range of furniture from this collection will also be showcased at the Architectural Digest Design Show on 18th, 19th and 20th October at Mumbai where Miss India Suman Rao will also be launching Thomas Abraham's current collection on 19th October 2019.
According to Thomas Abraham, "The Transformer Collection is a miracle; we live in a time of low attention spans, quick boredom and instant results; and unlike in the past, people are constantly yearning for newness – for which the Transformer Collection is ideal because the same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. The user can transform his entire interior from one season to another every time he wants a refreshed look – maybe for a day or a week or maybe the next 6 months."
Episode 3 features Teetotaller and Picasso:
Teetotaller is a three-seat dining table that transforms into a coffee table, which further morphs into a two seat settee.
Picasso is an art installation that can both be hung as a decorative wall piece and transformed into a chair.
Media Contact:
Shreya Vinod
+91-9945512200
contact@ideadesignhouse.com
SOURCE IDeA Design House
