Idea Financial Bolsters Leadership Team  With New COO & General Counsel

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, a leading small business lending platform, announces the appointment of Gregory Sandler as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Counsel. Sandler has over a decade-long proven track record in the fintech and lending industries. Idea Financial has experienced rapid growth since its launch two years ago and is on the heels of its most robust quarter since inception.

"Expanding our executive team underscores Idea Financial's evolution and the opportunities ahead," said Justin Leto, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Idea Financial. "Greg brings great depth with his extensive background in legal and financial services, and we are thrilled to have him."

Co-Founder and President, Larry Bassuk added, "Greg will play a vital role in driving overall operations and ensure that we continue to execute on our mission to fundamentally support small businesses across the U.S. and help them access the critical capital they need to grow."

As COO and General Counsel, Sandler will lead day-to-day operations and work closely with Idea Financial's CEO and President on capital markets, commercial transactional work, strategic planning, and corporate governance, among other key areas.

"Idea Financial is experiencing accelerated growth with the company's in-demand products that perfectly align with the needs of small businesses." Sandler stated. "I look forward to working with this extremely smart and committed team as we continue to fuel the engine of the American economy."

Most recently, Sandler was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Beyond Finance and Spruce Finance. Earlier in his career, Sandler served as Vice President and Corporate Counsel at Bayview Asset Management, LLC and as a Senior Associate at Clifford Chance US LLP, a large international law firm. He also held in-house counsel roles at Camulos Capital LP and Bear Stearns & Co., Inc. Today, Sandler is an active member of the Miami community, sitting on the University of Miami Citizens Board and speaking as a panelist at various local continuing legal education programs.

Idea Financial was founded in 2017 and provides SMBs with alternative, fast, reliable and trusted financial options. Idea Financial issued its first loan in January 2018 and, in just two years, the company has originated nearly $100M and has secured a $70M warehouse facility with Cross River Bank, a pioneering provider of banking services for financial technology companies.

