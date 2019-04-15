iDEA Growth Praises Ontario Budget Plan that Supports Competition in Online Gaming

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEA Growth, a trade association advocating for regulated online gaming, praised the release of Ontario's 2019 budget, which included two key sections relevant to enhancing the online gaming sector.

"Ontario's plans to establish a competitive market for online legal gaming is a positive development for the industry, players and taxpayers," said Jeff Ifrah, founder of iDEA Growth. "Competition will provide consumers with choice while, at the same time maximizing revenue for the government."

The Ontario government under the leadership of Doug Ford released its budget on April 11. In the budget, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli promised "to develop a market that reflects consumer preferences, fosters an exciting gaming experience and minimizes the burden on business while ensuring appropriate protections are in place." iDEA Growth believes this approach will strike an appropriate balance.

The budget also reiterated Ontario's call for the Government of Canada to legalize single-event sports betting. "We support the Government of Ontario in its call for Canada to end the gambling prohibition era and allow sports bettors access to the products they can safely enjoy," added Ifrah.

iDEA Growth is comprised of North American and international businesses operating online interactive entertainment platforms.

For a complete list of iDEA Growth's members, visit ideagrowth.org.

About iDEA Growth

iDEA (iDevelopment and Economic Association) is a 501c6 association which seeks to grow jobs and expand the online interactive gaming business in the United States through advocacy and education. The Association's membership is comprised of national and international businesses with online interactive entertainment platforms operating or considering operating in the United States.

