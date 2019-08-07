Ideal Energy Ranks in the Top 20 Solar + Storage Contractors in the Nation

Since 2016, Ideal Energy has pioneered energy storage in Iowa, focusing on solutions for commercial and industrial operations and other large electric users. The company has been working in conjunction with the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa State University's Electric Power Research Center on research projects to study the adoption and performance of battery energy storage in Iowa.

A recent report from the National Renewable Energy Lab ranks Iowa as one of the top ten states in the nation to benefit from battery energy storage, due to high demand electrical rates. The combination of solar and energy storage allows large electric users to manage expensive demand charges through peak shaving. Ideal Energy was the first company in Iowa to successfully implement peak shaving with this method.

Ideal Energy's work with energy storage includes building one of the most technologically advanced solar and storage power plants in the nation for Maharishi University of Management. The project included a 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) vanadium-flow energy storage system. Ideal Energy is currently constructing the state's first solar installation to feature Tesla Powerpack at Agri-Industrial Plastics Company.

In addition to peak shaving, Ideal Energy is using energy storage for applications including microgrids, adding grid capacity, emergency back-up power, load shifting, and renewable integration.

"We're pleased to rank in the top 20 solar + storage companies," said Troy Van Beek, founder of Ideal Energy. "Solar and storage is one of the most important developments in the energy industry. It allows us to solve problems for our customers that no other technology can solve."

About Ideal Energy

Ideal Energy is a veteran-owned, Iowa-based solar energy company that has been at the forefront of the solar industry for a decade, delivering technologically advanced, award-winning clean energy solutions to clients in the Midwest and beyond.

SOURCE Ideal Energy Inc.