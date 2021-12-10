IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. TO HOST THE IDEAL ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES IN NASHVILLE FROM DECEMBER 12 - 17

SYCAMORE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a family business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and INTERSPORT, and independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, today announced details of the IDEAL® Elite Trades Championship Series which will showcase the skills of tradesmen and women through two competitions. The inaugural U.S. Auto Tech National Championship will take place December 12-14 and the fifth annual IDEAL® Electricians National Championship will take place from December 15-17 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

The two championship programs combined have over $800,000 in cash and prizes at stake for professional and student/apprentice electricians and auto technicians. The Finals in Nashville is the culminating event that competitors from across the country have qualified for both in-person and through online digital qualifying events.

"IDEAL is proud to be at the forefront of supporting career choices in the trades industry," said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. "Skilled workers are retiring sooner, and jobs are in high demand. Through the IDEAL® Elite Trades Championship Series programs, and the outstanding contributions of our technical advisor team, we're raising awareness of the trades and highlighting skills across the industry to attract more great talent to the field." These competitions create opportunities for those in their trade to gain national recognition for the skills and expertise but are also part of a platform built to promote trade education and inspire the next generation to open their aperture to the trades industry.

The 2021 IDEAL National Championship Finals and U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Finals events in Nashville will be featured in prime-time national broadcast programs in early 2022 on FOX Sports 2 to celebrate and honor the hardworking men and women of the electrical and auto technician trade community. Specific air times will be released in the coming weeks.

All trades members and the public are invited to come watch these one-of-a-kind competitions at the Music City Center in Exhibit Hall A. The event is free to attend.

Location:

Music City Center – Exhibit Hall A

201 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Nashville, TN

Schedule:

U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

Monday, December 13, 2021

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Professional Round 1

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – Student Round 1

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Advancement Announcement to Round 2

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Professional Round 2

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Student Round 2

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Advancement Announcement to Final Round

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Professional Final

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Student Final

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM – Awards Announcement

IDEAL National Championship

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

6:45 PM – 7:45 PM – Team Competition Round 1

Thursday, December 16, 2021

8:30 AM – 9:05 AM – Student/Apprentice Round 1 (Group 1)

10:35 AM – 11:10 AM – Student/Apprentice Round 1 (Group 2)

12:25 PM – 1:00 PM – Professional Round 1 (Group 1)

2:30 PM – 3:05 PM – Professional Round 1 (Group 2)

4:15 PM – 4:30 PM – Advancement Announcement to Round 2 & Team Finals

5:00 PM – 5:35 PM – Student/Apprentice Round 2

Friday, December 17, 2021

8:30 AM – 9:05 AM – Professional Round 2

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM – Advancement Announcement to Semi-Finals

1:15 PM – 2:00 PM – Professional & Student/Apprentice Semi-Finals

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Advancement Announcement to Final Round

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Student/Apprentice, Professional & Team Finals

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Awards Announcement

ABOUT THE U.S. AUTO TECH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The competition was created this year to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, including three months of online and live in-person qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brings them together for a national championship event scheduled to take place December 12-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN. From the finalists, three professional and three student winners will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Garage Gurus and the University of Northwestern Ohio are the technical advisor teams behind conceptualizing and building these competitions to test the comprehensive skills of the competitors. Sponsors supporting the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, ServiceTitan and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

1 st place: $40,000 for professionals, $40,000 for students

2nd place: $20,000 for professionals, $20,000 for students

place: for professionals, for students 3rd place: $10,000 for professionals, $10,000 for students

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.usatnc.com

ABOUT THE IDEAL ELECTRICIANS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The IDEAL Electricians National Championship was created in 2016 to showcase the abilities of electrical student/apprentices and professional from across the country. The program has year-round online digital and in-person qualifying events. Since 2016, the IDEAL National Championship has seen over 150,000 electricians participate in qualifying events to compete as an individual or in the teams competition for $600,000 in cash and prizes at stake. The IDEAL National Championship will be December 15 – 17, in Nashville, TN. Sponsors supporting the IDEAL Electrical National Championship program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Little Giant Ladder Systems, and ServiceTitan.

Individual prizes include:

1st place: $60,000 for professionals, $40,000 for apprentices

place: for professionals, for apprentices

2nd place: $25,000 for professionals, $20,000 for apprentices

place: for professionals, for apprentices

3rd place: $10,000 for professionals, $10,000 for apprentices

place: for professionals, for apprentices Pro-AM team prizes include:

1st place: $40,000 for team plus $5,000 IDEALCash each to the competitors' company/school

place: for team plus IDEALCash each to the competitors' company/school

2nd place: $20,000 for team

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.idealnationals.com

About IDEAL® Electrical

IDEAL ELECTRICAL is a company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. IDEAL is a global leader in electrical tools and wire termination, as well as the development, manufacturing and marketing of enhanced energy management systems, products and technologies for professional electricians, design engineers and facilities executives.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com.

