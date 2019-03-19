Idealliance Acknowledges Industry Leader from GrayHair Software in 2019 Annual Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayHair Software , the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and printers in the country has announced that Angelo Anagnostopoulos, Vice President of Postal Affairs, GrayHair Software is 2019 Honoree of the Donald A. Mumma Award.

Each year Idealliance recognizes professionals in the graphic communications industry for their innovation and advancement of the industry. Tim Baechle, Idealliance CEO, said, "Our success – industry and Idealliance – is generated through industry professionals – by their knowledge, immense support and selfless giving of their time, the most unrenewable resource. They move our industry forward through their extraordinary expertise."

The Donald A. Mumma Award is the highest award of distinction that Idealliance presents in distribution and mail supply chain and technology. The award is named for Donald A. Mumma, US Postal Service mailing requirements manager at the Washington, DC Headquarters who was committed to customer focus and industry dialogue in the late 1970s. He saw the advantage for mail supply chain partners and the US Postal Service to work together and was instrumental in launching the collaborative approach between Idealliance and the US Postal Service. The Award was founded in 1985 and over its history 36 industry innovators have been recognized.

The Honoree in 2019 is Angelo Anagnostopoulos, Vice President of Postal Affairs, GrayHair Software. Rose Flanagan, Manager of Postal Strategies & Logistics, Data-Mail, Inc. and 2018 Mumma Award Honoree presented the 2019 Award and said, "Angelo's actions and involvement demonstrates his ability to consider and improve the entire mail supply chain. He gives of his knowledge and expertise, provides insights and the impact of USPS programs to the mailing industry, the USPS, oversight, and regulatory organizations. At the end of the day this quiet unassuming person closes his computer, changes into his leather jacket, straps on his helmet and motors off on his motorcycle."

About Idealliance

Powering the Supply Chain™

Idealliance, a global think tank, is a non-profit graphic communications industry organization with 12 strategically located offices around the world. Idealliance serves brands, OEMs, service providers in print and packaging, content & media creators, fulfillment, mail delivery, creative agencies/teams, material suppliers, and innovators & developers worldwide. We do our work through ISO Standards Innovation, Print and Digital Workflows & Technologies Development & Integration, Technical Research & Industry Insights, Certification, Training, Brand & Facility Auditing Programs and serves as a Global Super Connector for brands, service providers, & OEMs throughout the world. Our specifications have transformed the graphic communications industry by defining production workflows for color (GRACoL®, SWOP®, XCMYK™, G7®, BrandQ®), content management (PRISM®), mail supply (Mail.dat®, Mail.XML™), and paper (papiNet®). Idealliance is the world's foremost certifying body for competencies, systems, materials and facilities, and Idealliance, a Liaison 'A' to ISO TC130, is one of the world's largest contributors and developers of ISO standards.

About GrayHair Software

GrayHair is the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and printers in the country. GrayHair solutions deliver insights and decision-ready business intelligence that enable its clients to define best mailing practices, enhance customer engagement, increase response rate, and decrease cost per acquisition. With GrayHair, mailers gain the guidance and confidence of 200+ years of collective postal experience and an ally with an understanding of the postal industry's nuances. GrayHair is the advantage for marketing agencies, mail service providers, and mailers in the finance, insurance, retail, non-profit, and utilities industries. For more information, visit www.GrayHairSoftware.com

