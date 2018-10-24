Ideanomics Announces Ticker Symbol Change to IDEX and Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (formerly: Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.) (NASDAQ: SSC) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a leading global fintech and asset digitization services company is pleased to announce that it has received its new trading letters. Effective of November 12, 2018 the company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "IDEX".

Further, Ideanomics is pleased to announce the release of its 2018 third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. A press release will be issued at approximately 7am EST, followed by a conference call at 8:00am (9:00pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Members of the company's senior management team will give its prepared remarks followed by a short questions and answer period.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Webcast Link: Via 'Events & Presentation' section of Ideanomics corporate website or here:

Earnings Call Website Link

Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107; (International): 201-493-6796

Ideanomics management encourages investors to email their questions in advance of the webcast/call and time permitting, management will answer the submitted questions. Please email ir@ideanomcis.com

A replay of the earning call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event on November 14.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics provides Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions with strong multi-layer fintech technologies leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence. Our technology and infrastructure uses blockchain and smart contract for security token issuance and trading, artificial intelligence to provide a system for asset rating and recommendation services, and in-house and partner service providers for digital asset securitization. Ideanomics will monetize and leverage distribution through its communities and direct sales channels, through its AI assisted lending and automated sales systems, and asset securitization with a concerted focus on regulatory compliance. Our goal is to drive capital formation and sales across our digital asset ecosystems through decentralized product origination and centralized issuance and trading.

With headquarters in New York, NY and its planned "Fintech Village" center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, and offices in London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai, China.

Ideanomics continues to drive growth and deal flow in its core product areas:

1) Fixed Income-based Digital Assets [Chinese National Electric Bus Financing Agreement, First Auto Loan Financing Agreement, IHT- Real Estate JV] [HooXi - MedTech]

2) Consumer Tech Digital Asset [Grapevine acquisition] [MedTech – HooXi]

3) Commodity and Energy Digital Assets [BBD Digital Capital Group] [Clean Tech HooXi]

4) TradeTech Digital Assets [Asia-Pacific Model Electronic Port Network (APMEN) JV]

5) GreenTech Assets [HooXi]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

IR Contacts

Federico Tovar, CFO at Ideanomics

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications at Ideanomics

Email: ir@sevenstarscloud.com

SOURCE Ideanomics