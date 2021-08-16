Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy services, announced today its second quarter 2021 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021 (a full copy of the Company's quarterly 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov).

Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Kristen Helsel (Chief Revenue Officer) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Monday, August 16, 2021. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/45816/indexl.html

"Ideanomics is executing on what we believe is one of the most compelling, vertically integrated, offerings in the EV sector." said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We have best-in-class, leading technologies, with the talent to leverage our presence in the most significant global markets."

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

People

Kristen Helsel joins as Chief Revenue Officer

Dr. Abas Goodarzi joins as Chief Scientist via US Hybrid acquisition

Significant Deals

WAVE's inductive chargers to power Twin Transit Authority in WA State



Treeletrik signs deal to supply 200,000 E-Motorbikes to Indonesia

Technology & Product

US Hybrid acquisition – Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Vehicle Integration, DC DC and other components



Solectrac acquisition – EV tractor with battery swapping

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $33.2 million which represents the sixth consecutive quarter of growth demonstrating the increasing strength of Ideanomics' business. This quarter includes the first revenues from US Hybrid and Solectrac. Both of these businesses were acquired late in the second quarter and consequently their financial results are only included from the date of acquisition. Revenue from Electric Vehicles was $6.1 million up from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue from charging, batteries and powertrains was $2.7 million, there were no revenues in this category in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter was $9.3 million which represented a Gross Margin of 28%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.

Email: [email protected]

Jeremy Ertl

Skyya for Ideanomics

507-458-9404

[email protected]

IDEANOMICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $1, $7, $2 and $7 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 7,410



$ 4,585



$ 11,957



$ 4,588

Revenue from sales of services 25,807



107



53,969



482

Total revenue 33,217



4,692



65,926



5,070

Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 ,$2, $11 and $2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 6,591



4,323



10,945



4,325

Cost of revenue from sales of services 17,325



114



34,838



446

Total cost of revenue 23,916



4,437



45,783



4,771

Gross profit 9,301



255



20,143



299

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,076



6,725



25,081



12,552

Research and development expense 235



—



245



—

Professional fees 7,439



2,372



12,607



4,128

Impairment losses —



6,200



—



7,088

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (2,402)



746



(1,907)



1,279

Litigation settlement —



—



5,000



—

Depreciation and amortization 1,635



481



2,763



957

Total operating expenses 19,983



16,524



43,789



26,004

















Loss from operations (10,682)



(16,269)



(23,646)



(25,705)

















Interest and other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (563)



(8,890)



(980)



(12,047)

Equity in loss of equity method investees (358)



(12)



(417)



(15)

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (1,234)



—



(1,446)



—

Conversion expense —



(2,266)



—



(2,266)

Gain on remeasurement of investment 2,915



—



2,915



—

Other income (expense, net) 990



1,015



988



989

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (8,932)



(26,422)



(22,586)



(39,044)

















Income tax benefit (expense) (1,061)



—



11,855



—

















Net loss (9,993)



(26,422)



(10,731)



(39,044)

















Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing —



(184)



—



(184)

















Net loss attributable to common shareholders (9,993)



(26,606)



(10,731)



(39,228)

















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 203



28



367



300

















Net loss attributable to IDEX common shareholders $ (9,790)



$ (26,578)



$ (10,364)



$ (38,928)

















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ (0.02)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.23)

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ (0.15)



(0.03)



$ (0.23)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 433,098,279



180,034,278



412,230,966



168,946,960

Diluted 433,098,279



180,034,278



412,230,966



168,946,960



IDEANOMICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 395,642



$ 165,764

Accounts receivable, net 4,039



7,400

Available-for-sale security 15,360



—

Inventory 3,573



—

Prepaid expenses 12,069



2,629

Amount due from related parties 294



240

Other current assets 1,291



3,726

Held for sale assets (Fintech Village) 7,068



—

Total current assets 439,336



179,759

Property and equipment, net 1,058



330

Fintech Village —



7,250

Intangible assets, net 107,352



29,705

Goodwill 104,193



1,165

Long-term investments 32,457



8,570

Operating lease right of use assets 12,423



7,117

Other non-current assets 1,232



516

Total assets $ 698,051



$ 234,412









LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 8,456



$ 5,057

Deferred revenue 1,707



1,129

Accrued salaries 5,710



1,750

Amount due to related parties 1,111



882

Other current liabilities 8,210



1,920

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,940



430

Current contingent consideration 11,712



1,325

Promissory note-short term 1,228



568

Convertible promissory note due to third parties 81,244



—

Asset retirement obligations 4,653



—

Total current liabilities 125,971



13,061

Asset retirement obligations —



4,653

Deferred tax liabilities 2,971



—

Operating lease liability-long term 10,530



6,759

Non-current contingent consideration 4,637



7,635

Other long-term liabilities 1,284



535

Total liabilities 145,393



32,643

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)





Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:





Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,262



1,262

Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,716



7,485

Equity:





Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 466,354,487 shares and 344,906,295 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 466



345

Additional paid-in capital 894,285



531,866

Accumulated deficit (357,245)



(346,883)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 730



1,256

Total IDEX shareholder's equity 538,236



186,584

Non-controlling interest 5,444



6,438

Total equity 543,680



193,022

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 698,051



$ 234,412



